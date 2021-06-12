Left Menu

Moyes gets 3-year extension after strong West Ham season

PTI | London | Updated: 12-06-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:06 IST
Moyes gets 3-year extension after strong West Ham season
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham manager David Moyes signed a three-year contract extension Saturday after a season in which he led the Premier League club to European qualification.

The resurgent Hammers achieved their highest Premier League points total in finishing sixth to earn a spot in next season's Europa League.

''We have made tremendous progress in the past 15 months and that has been a collective effort from everyone at the club,'' the 58-year-old Scot said. ''The players really have been superb but the challenge is for our standards to continue developing. We must keep pushing boundaries for consistent improvement as we all aim to continue the growing of the club.'' West Ham set club records with 19 wins and 65 points in the Premier League era.

Moyes has said he hopes to add Jesse Lingard permanently following the end of the forward's successful loan spell from Manchester United.

Moyes returned to the east London club in December 2019 on an 18-month contract, replacing Manuel Pellegrini with the team just above the relegation zone.

In a seven-month spell in 2017-18, Moyes had helped the Hammers avoid relegation but was passed over for Pellegrini afterward.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager ranks fourth all-time in Premier League matches coached with 583, behind only Arsène Wenger, Alex Ferguson and former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp, the team said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021