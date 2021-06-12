The following are the top stories at 2110 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WTC-SEHWAG-INTERVIEW WTC Final: I will be looking forward to Boult vs Rohit contest, says Sehwag By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Opener Rohit Sharma countering Trent Boult's incoming deliveries will make for a fascinating contest, something that Virender Sehwag will be looking forward to during the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, starting in Southampton on June 18.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-QUARANTINE India's white-ball squad to have 14-day quarantine in Mumbai, match simulation ahead of Lanka games New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) India's white ball squad, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will quarantine in Mumbai from June 14 to 28 and undergo six RT-PCR tests on alternate days before flying off to Colombo for the six-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 13.

SPO-CRI-IND-WARMUP Pant smashes ton, Shubman 85 in intra-squad simulation game Southampton, Jun 12 (PTI) The flamboyant Rishabh Pant took his senior bowling colleagues to the cleaners with an unbeaten century while opener Shubman Gill also warmed up with a polished 85 during the Indian team's intra-squad match simulation over the last two days.

SPO-OLY-SENDOFF-MODI PM Modi set to give official send-off to Olympics-bound Indian contingent New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) In a bid to boost the morale of the country's Olympic-bound athletes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to accord an official send-off to the Indian contingent tentatively between July 10-15.

SPO-CRI-WTC-BOULT Boult hopes playing Edgbaston Test will put him in 'good stead' for WTC final against India Birmingham, Jun 12 (PTI) Initially not expecting to feature in the ongoing second Test against England, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is hopeful that achieving game fitness rather than bowling in the nets will put him in ''good stead'' in the upcoming World Test Championship final against India.

SPO-CRI-PCB PCB to bid for five major ICC events in 2024-2031 cycle: source Karachi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will bid for five major events of the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the 2024-2031 cycle, including an edition of the Champions Trophy and World T20 Cup, according to sources.

SPO-CRI-BROAD-SOFT SIGNAL Broad wants ICC to do away with soft signal rule Birmingham, Jun 12 (PTI) Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad wants the ICC to scrap the soft signal rule as he feels the system is not up to the mark and unnecessarily puts match officials in a ''tricky position''.

SPO-CRI-SHAKIB-LD SUSPENSION Shakib Al Hasan banned for 3 games of Dhaka Premier League, fined USD 5800 Dhaka, Jun 12 (PTI) Star Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been let off lightly with a three-match suspension from the Dhaka T20 Premier League along with a fine of USD 5800 (BDT 5 lakh), following his on-field meltdown during a match between Mohammedan Sporting and Abahani Limited.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI-PALMETTO Lahiri makes cut despite string of bogeys at Palmetto Ridgeland (US), Jun 12 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri managed to make the cut despite carding a disappointing 2-over 73 in the second round of the Palmetto Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-MIXED-SCANDINAVIAN Indians miss cut despite valiant attempt in Scandinavian mixed golf Gothenburg (Sweden), Jun 12 (PTI) The Indian quartet drew a blank as all four players, despite a valiant attempt, missed the cut at the Scandinavian mixed event in Gothenburg's Vallda Golf and Country Club.

SPO-FOOT-CHHETRI-MESSI When I am sad, I watch Messi's videos and it makes me happy: Chhetri Doha, Jun 12 (PTI) Lionel Messi's mesmerizing runs on a football pitch can make a sad Sunil Chhetri happy, the talismanic India captain said on Saturday, and made it clear that comparing him with the Argentine virtuoso is akin to living in a ''stupid cocoon''.

SPO-CRI-HOLDING-RACISM Holding criticises England team's 'moment of unity' gesture, likens it to saying 'all lives matter' Birmingham, Jun 12 (PTI) West Indies great Michael Holding has criticised England cricket team's ''moment of unity'' gesture in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, saying it was not supporting Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement but giving subtle meaning of ''all lives matter''.

SPO-FOOT-RKFC-COACH Real Kashmir FC coach Robertson honoured with British Empire Medal for his football work in valley New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) David Alexander Robertson, coach of Kashmir's famous football club Real Kashmir FC, has been honoured with British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the community in the valley and strengthening UK-India relations, a feat he dedicated to the people of Kashmir and the team he has been engaged with.

SPO-LIFT-MIRABAI-OLY-IWF IWF confirms Mirabai Chanu's Tokyo Olympics qualification New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Saturday conformed that star Indian lifter Mirabai Chanu has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in the women's 49kg category.

SPO-ATH-OLYMPIAN-VIRUS 1951 Asiad medallist and 1952 Olympics marathoner Surat Singh Mathur dies of COVID-19 New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) India's 1951 Asian Games marathon bronze medal winner and 1952 Olympian Surat Singh Mathur has died of COVID-19 here.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-NAVNEET Staying calm in crunch situations will be key in Olympics: Navneet Bengaluru, Jun 12 (PTI) Indian women hockey players have all the skills to compete against the world's best but they will need to stay calm and take the right decisions in crunch situations to be able to do well during the upcoming Olympics, feels forward Navneet Kaur.

