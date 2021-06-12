Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi expected to give official send-off to Indian contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give an official send-off to the Indian contingent participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:14 IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and athletes after unveiling India's Olympic uniform. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give an official send-off to the Indian contingent participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Sources told ANI that the Indian contingent might leave any day after the send-off.

Prime Minister Modi had given a send-off to Indian athletes bound for Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in 2016 and had interacted with them. "We are discussing the plan of send-off and Prime Minister is expected to do the send-off. As of now dates are not decided yet but it could be between July 10-15 and the contingent may leave any day after the send-off," a source said.

"Athletes who are already out for competition and training will join there directly but players who are here will go in batches as per their competition," the source added. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has also decided to depute maximum additional support staff such as coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, to optimse the performance of the athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

According to the Ministry, the visit of any person other than athletes, coaches, and support staff will be taken up only if there is any protocol requirement. It has also been decided not to have any Ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics.

An Olympic Mission Cell is being set up in the Embassy of India in Tokyo, as a single-window node to provide logistic support to the Indian contingent bound for Tokyo Games. Tokyo Olympics 2020 is scheduled from July 23 to September 5. At present, a total of 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the showpiece event across 11 sports disciplines, and about 25 more athletes are likely to qualify for the marquee event, details of which will emerge by end of June. (ANI)

