Left Menu

CSA appoints Rihan Richards as president at its AGM

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:15 IST
CSA appoints Rihan Richards as president at its AGM
Richards was elected unopposed after Eastern Province Cricket president Donovan May withdrew his nomination for the CSA presidency, according to Sport24. Image Credit: : Image Credit : Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Rihan Richards was unanimously appointed Cricket South Africa's president at its annual general meeting on Saturday.

Richards was elected unopposed after Eastern Province Cricket president Donovan May withdrew his nomination for the CSA presidency, according to Sport24.

May was subsequently elected, also uncontested, as vice-president.

The Independent Directors Nominations Panel appointed the following seven independent directors: Steven Budlender SC, Andrew Hudson, Dugmore Lushaba, Lawson Naidoo, Andisa Ntsubane, Mark Rayner, and Muditambi Ravele, said a CSA statement.

The following, Daniel Govender, John Mogodi, Craig Nel, Tebogo Siko and Simphiwe Ndzundzu, were elected as non-independent directors.

Price Waterhouse Coopers was appointed as an independent auditor firm for the past financial year.

''We must promote the interest of the game in South Africa above all else, and ready ourselves to be the servants of the game and the nation,'' said Richards in his opening address.

''We must continue to seek and promote what is right and let's remind ourselves that it's not about us but the game.'' The meeting was chaired by interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou and was attended by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who gave the keynote address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021