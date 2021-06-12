Left Menu

Soccer- Denmark's Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 clash

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:26 IST
  • Denmark

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen was given CPR by medics during his side's Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday.

The midfielder's teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash with the Finns.

