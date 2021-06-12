Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam title in Paris

Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova completed a remarkable transition from a doubles specialist to a Grand Slam singles champion on Saturday by conquering Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final of the French Open. The 25-year-old, a former doubles number one, defeated Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 to become the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented the former Czechoslovakia, triumphed in 1981.

Ex-Michigan State guard Keith Appling denied bail in murder case

Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling is being held without bond after a magistrate denied bail in a first-degree murder case in Detroit. Appling was arraigned Thursday in the shooting death of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, which occurred May 22. Appling faces felony firearms charges in addition to first-degree murder.

Soccer-France are in 'group of death' at Euros, says Ben Yedder

France striker Wissam Ben Yedder said the reigning world champions are in the toughest group at the European Championship and that they must make a strong start to their campaign against Germany in Tuesday's opener. France, who defeated Croatia to lift the 2018 World Cup, are in Group F alongside title holders Portugal, four-time world champions Germany and 37th ranked Hungary.

Tennis-Nadal concedes best player won after losing to Djokovic in Paris

Rafael Nadal was his usual gracious self despite suffering his first defeat at Roland Garros since 2015 as he went out to world number one Novak Djokovic in the the French Open semi-finals on Friday, saying his opponent had deserved his victory. It was only 13-time champion Nadal's third defeat here since his debut in 2005 and the first time in 115 best-of-five-set matches on clay that he had lost after taking the opening set.

Soccer-England's performance at Euros can unite people: Southgate

England's performance at the European Championship can help in uniting the country, manager Gareth Southgate said ahead of Sunday's opening game against Croatia. England, semi-finalists at the 2018 World Cup, are deemed one of the favourites to win the European showpiece but their build-up to the tournament has been marred by some fans booing players for the anti-racism gesture of "taking the knee".

MLB roundup: Mets beat Padres despite Jacob deGrom getting injured

Jacob deGrom threw six scoreless one-hit innings, delivered a two-run single and earned the win but departed with right flexor tendinitis Friday night as the host New York Mets edged the San Diego Padres, 3-2. But deGrom (6-2) was at just 80 pitches when he headed into the tunnel after a consultation with Mets trainers as the team batted in the bottom of the sixth. Miguel Castro relieved him to start the seventh.

Olympics-China's Su runs 100m in 9.98 seconds in Tokyo trials

Su Bingtian has confirmed his strong form by clocking 9.98 seconds to win the 100 metres at China's national athletics trials for the Tokyo Olympics in Shaoxing, local media reported.

The 31-year-old, the first Asian-born athlete to go under 10 seconds in the blue-riband sprint, ran the same time at Zhaoqing in April.

Soccer-12 Venezuelans test positive for COVID day before Copa opener

Twelve members of the Venezuelan delegation at the Copa America have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said on Saturday, a day before they meet hosts Brazil in the tournament opener. "The 12 members of the delegation include players and members of the backroom staff," said a statement from the Health Secretariat in Brasilia, where Sunday's game will take place.

Tennis-After toppling Nadal, Djokovic hopes to be ready for Tsitsipas

After dethroning 'king of clay' Rafa Nadal at the French Open, Novak Djokovic will next face a first-time Grand Slam finalist in Stefanos Tsitsipas as the world number one bids to become the first man in the open era to win all four majors at least twice. Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only men to have won each of the four Grand Slams on two or more occasions but no one has achieved the feat since 1968, when the sport allowed professional players to compete at the majors.

Soccer-Italy put on a show with win over Turkey in Euro 2020 opener

Italy kicked off the European Championship in emphatic style on Friday as they delivered a commanding performance to sweep past toothless Turkey 3-0 in the Stadio Olimpico and stamp their early authority on Group A. After a goalless first half, an own goal and strikes by Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne were just reward for the home side, who played with relentless positivity from the start.

