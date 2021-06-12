Eriksen collapses during Euro 2020 match

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship game against Finland.

Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates formed a shielding wall around him to give him privacy as the medics treated him.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)