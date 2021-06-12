Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs appoint Paratici as new managing director of football

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Juventus' former sporting director Fabio Paratici as their new managing director of football, the Premier League club said on Saturday. I am delighted that he will be heading up the football side of the club as we look ahead to next season." Spurs finished seventh in the Premier League standings last season under interim manager Ryan Mason, who replaced Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese manager was sacked.

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Juventus' former sporting director Fabio Paratici as their new managing director of football, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Paratici, who joined Juve in 2010 from Sampdoria, filled many roles at the Serie A club and left at the end of the season after an 11-year spell during which they won nine straight Serie A titles from 2011/12 to 2019/20.

Spurs said Paratici would be responsible for "managing and developing sporting operations at the club, facilities and footballing infrastructure," effective from July 1. "I've known Fabio for a number of years and he brings with him a wealth of experience in scouting, youth and football operations," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

"He has an outstanding track record in assembling competitive squads. As we all know, Juventus have been a highly successful club and he has been a major part of that. "He will be a great addition to the management structure. I am delighted that he will be heading up the football side of the club as we look ahead to next season."

Spurs finished seventh in the Premier League standings last season under interim manager Ryan Mason, who replaced Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese manager was sacked. Spurs are yet to appoint Mourinho's replacement, with AS Roma's former manager Paulo Fonseca linked to the job.

