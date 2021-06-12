Match suspended at Euro 2020, player collapses

Denmark's match against Finland at the European Championship has been suspended.

The match was stopped after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.

Advertisement

Eriksen was taken off on a stretcher after needing medical attention for about 10 minutes.

Eriksen collapsed untouched near the end of the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates then formed a shielding wall around him.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment. Eriksen was carried off to a loud ovation. Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)