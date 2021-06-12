Match suspended at Euro 2020, player collapses
His teammates then formed a shielding wall around him.The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment. Eriksen was carried off to a loud ovation. Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field.
Denmark
- Denmark
Denmark's match against Finland at the European Championship has been suspended.
The match was stopped after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.
Eriksen was taken off on a stretcher after needing medical attention for about 10 minutes.
Eriksen collapsed untouched near the end of the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates then formed a shielding wall around him.
