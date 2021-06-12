Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 match

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing and was given CPR by medics during his side's Euro 2020 soccer match with Finland on Saturday, and the game has been suspended.

A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher. Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.

As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, the 29-year-old's teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash. Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view, and the stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

The game was scoreless when the incident occurred.

