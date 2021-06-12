Euro 2020: Denmark-Finland match suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen was suspended due to a medical emergency on Saturday. Denmark star Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed just before half-time and the medical team was rushed onto the pitch to attend to the player.

Eriksen's teammates formed a ring around him as he was being attended by doctors. The midfielder was carried off in a stretcher and the match suspended before the half-time whistle. "The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," the UEFA tweeted.

Meanwhile, in another match, Kieffer Moore was the star of the day as Wales played out a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opening game on Saturday. Moore's 74th-minute goal cancelled out Breel Embolo's opener to earn the Dragons a valuable point in Group A.

Both teams showed intent from the first minute. However, no side was able to score in the opening half. Embolo finally broke the Welsh resistance on 49 minutes with a powerful downward header after pulling away from his marker. It was his sixth international goal as Switzerland went ahead in the match.

But Wales struck back in the 74th minute as Moore's terrific movement created space to capitalise by glancing in from Joe Morrell's pinpoint cross. Wales will next lock horns with Turkey on Wednesday while Switzerland will face Italy on the same day. (ANI)

