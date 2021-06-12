South Africa beats West Indies by innings in 1st Test

Left Menu

South Africa beat the West Indies by an innings and 63 runs on Saturday as the Proteas fast bowlers proved decisive in the first Test.South Africa bowled the West Indies out for 162 in its second innings in an extended first session on the third day, with fast bowler Anrich Nortje fittingly finishing it off when Jayden Seales edged to Wiaan Mulder in the slips.South Africas fast men were at the fore straight away as they blew West Indies away for just 97 on the first day in St. Lucia.

South Africa beat the West Indies by an innings and 63 runs on Saturday as the Proteas fast bowlers proved decisive in the first Test.

South Africa bowled the West Indies out for 162 in its second innings in an extended first session on the third day, with fast bowler Anrich Nortje fittingly finishing it off when Jayden Seales edged to Wiaan Mulder in the slips.

South Africa's fast men were at the fore straight away as they blew West Indies away for just 97 on the first day in St. Lucia. The Proteas took control from there, with Quinton de Kock's 141 not out driving South Africa to 322 all out and a big first-innings lead.

West Indies continued on the third day on 82-4 in its second innings and didn't make it to lunch, although the break was delayed as South Africa closed in on victory.

Kagiso Rabada finished with 5-34 for South Africa in the second innings, while Roston Chase provided lone resistance for West Indies with his 62.

Rabada's fellow fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, took five in the first innings, and Nortje finished with seven wickets in the match as South Africa's three main strike bowlers starred.

They provided a winning start for Dean Elgar in his first Test as captain. The second and final Test is also in St. Lucia starting on Friday.

