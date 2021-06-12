Left Menu

Soccer-Ukraine approach Euro opener versus Dutch with respect, says manager

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko said on Saturday his team would try to strike the right balance between attack and defence in their opening Euro 2020 match against a dynamic Netherlands side whose talent needed to be respected. "Soccer requires striking the right balance between attack and defence," said Shevchenko, a former Chelsea striker.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:08 IST
Soccer-Ukraine approach Euro opener versus Dutch with respect, says manager
Shevchenko shrugged off the controversy and said his players were more focused on the tournament than on objections to their kit. Image Credit: Flickr

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko said on Saturday his team would try to strike the right balance between attack and defence in their opening Euro 2020 match against a dynamic Netherlands side whose talent needed to be respected. "They show good results on the European level. This is a team we respect," Shevchenko told reporters a day before Ukraine face the Netherlands in Amsterdam. "We are ready for them."

Ukraine, ranked 24th in the world, face a rejuvenated Dutch side, ranked 16th, that is returning to a major tournament after missing the last Euros in France and the 2018 World Cup in Russia. "Soccer requires striking the right balance between attack and defence," said Shevchenko, a former Chelsea striker. "There is always a chance in football and we will have a chance to get the result we deserve."

Ukraine made headlines this week after it unveiled a team shirt for the tournament with a dotted outline of the map of Ukraine on it that includes the Russian-annexed Crimea. Russia formally objected to UEFA, but European soccer's governing body told Ukraine on Thursday it could keep the map. It said, however, that the team needed to remove the phrase "Glory to the heroes" from the inside of the shirt because it has "historical and military" connotations.

Shevchenko shrugged off the controversy and said his players were more focused on the tournament than on objections to their kit. "This is a dream we are fulfilling by playing at the Euro," said Shevchenko. "We don't need any more motivations at this tournament."

Ukraine also faces Austria and North Macedonia in Group C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021