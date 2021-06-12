Left Menu

Rabada, De Kock shine as South Africa clinch innings win over West Indies in first Test

Kagiso Rabada picked his tenth five-wicket hall to help South Africa thrash West Indies by an innings and 63 runs in the first Test on Saturday.

South Africa won the first Test against West Indies. Image Credit: ANI
The hosts resumed their innings from 82/4 on Day Three and were soon dealt with blows as Jermaine Blackwood and Jason Holder went back to the pavilion early. Roston Chase kept fighting hard for West Indies but his gutsy fifty wasn't enough for the hosts as South Africa sealed the win.

Rabada picked his first Test five-for in an innings in more than three years. But Quinton de Kock won the Player of the Match for his impressive hundred. Earlier, West Indies had ended day two at 82/4 after South Africa was bowled out for 322 in their first innings on Friday.

The whole match was dominated by South Africa as the visitors had bundled out West Indies for 97 in the first innings. Brief Scores: West Indies 97 and 162 (Roston Chase 62; Rabada 5/34); South Africa 322 (Markram 60; Seales 3/34) (ANI)

