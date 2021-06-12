Left Menu

Soccer-Belgium's Hazard starts on the bench against Russia

Full back Mario Fernandes comes in for Vyacheslav Karavayev while Daler Kuzyayev replaces Alexei Ionov. Russia were hit on the eve of the tournament by the withdrawal of Andrey Mostovoy after he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Hosts Russia has made two changes to the team that beat Bulgaria 1-0 in Moscow last Saturday in their last warm-up game.

Belgium captain Eden Hazard will start on the bench against Russia as they seek to affirm their status among the favourites for the European Championship in Saturday's Group B clash.

Hazard has had an injury-plagued season with Real Madrid and his place in the Belgium starting lineup was always in doubt as he missed out on much of the country's first week of preparation for the tournament. With midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel missing out through injury, the match provides Youri Tielemans with the opportunity to step up and play a central role, one month after his heroics for Leicester City in their FA Cup final triumph.

Full back Mario Fernandes comes in for Vyacheslav Karavayev while Daler Kuzyayev replaces Alexei Ionov.

Russia was hit on the eve of the tournament by the withdrawal of Andrey Mostovoy after he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Teams:

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen (captain); Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Thorgan Hazard; Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku Russia: Anton Shunin; Mario Fernandes, Andrei Semyonov, Georgy Dzhikiya, Yuri Zhirkov; Magomed Ozdoyev, Dmitry Barinov; Roman Zobnin, Alexander Golovin, Daler Kuzyayev; Artyom Dzyuba (captain)

