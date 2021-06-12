Left Menu

England lose 7 wickets in final session as New Zealand sniff victory on Day Three

Matt Henry and Neil Wagner picked three wickets each as New Zealand dismantled England's batting to sniff victory on day three of the second Test on Saturday.

ANI | Edgbaston | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:47 IST
England ended the day at 122/9 (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Matt Henry and Neil Wagner picked three wickets each as New Zealand dismantled England's batting to sniff victory on day three of the second Test on Saturday. England crumbled on day three but the hosts managed to take the game to the penultimate day as they took a slender lead of 37 runs before the end of the play.

England ended the day at 122/9 with Olly Stone and James Anderson unbeaten at 15 and zero runs respectively. Resuming their innings from 229/3, New Zealand took the scorecard to 312/5 in the first session on Saturday. England picked up two wickets in the morning session but New Zealand managed to take the lead by 23 runs.

In the second session, New Zealand was folded for 388 but the visitors took a handy first-innings lead of 85 runs. Moreover, England lost two quick wickets before the Tea as Henry removed both openers. In the final session, England crumbled in front of New Zealand bowlers as they lost seven wickets to serve a probable win for New Zealand on Sunday. England is currently leading by 37 runs but they have only one wicket in hand

Brief Scores: England 303 and 122/9 (Mark Wood 29, Wagner 3-18); New Zealand 388 (Devon Conway 80, Will Young 82; Stuart Broad 4-85) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

