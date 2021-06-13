Left Menu

QUOTES-Reactions to collapse of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen

Please Chris" - Eriksen's Inter Milan team-mate Lautaro Martinez. "Sending Christian Eriksen, his family and friends and the Danish national football team all our good wishes.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 00:02 IST
QUOTES-Reactions to collapse of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Quotes on Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is in stable condition in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during his team's European Championship match against Finland on Saturday.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition is stable. The thoughts of Finland's men's national team, the Football Association of Finland, and the Finnish footballing family are with Eriksen, his loved ones and the Danish team." - Finland national team on Twitter "Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith... I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully." - UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin

"The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I'm counting on finding you soon back on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!" - Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo "Come on Christian, we're with you!" - former Italy international Francesco Totti

"Forza Chris all our thoughts are with you!" - Inter Milan "Forza Chris, we are by your side." - Italy national team

"Please God" - Fabrice Muamba, former English player who was forced to retire after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in March 2012. "Come on Chris! Please Chris" - Eriksen's Inter Milan team-mate Lautaro Martinez.

"Sending Christian Eriksen, his family and friends and the Danish national football team all our good wishes. We are with you." – Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee President "Our thoughts and best wishes are with Chris Eriksen and his family." - FIFA President Gianni Infantino

(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021