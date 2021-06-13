Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen 'awake' after collapsing during Euro 2020 match

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was conscious in hospital on Saturday, soccer officials said, after he collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 soccer match with Finland and was given CPR on the pitch. Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, his teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest.

A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher. The Danish football association later tweeted that the 29-year-old was "awake" at the nearby Rigshospitalet where he was being examined. The game was initially suspended but European soccer body UEFA announced it was to resume at 1830 GMT.

The game was scoreless when Eriksen, who plays club soccer for Inter Milan in Italy, collapsed just before halftime in their Group B clash. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance. Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view, and the stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

The crowd at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen sang the Danish national anthem and shouted "Christian Eriksen" while they were waiting for news about the player. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo said on Instagram. "The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I'm counting on finding you soon back on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!"

Eriksen's team-mate at Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez, wrote on the site: "Come on Chris! Please Chris"