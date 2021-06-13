Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris

Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova completed a remarkable transition from a doubles specialist to a Grand Slam singles champion on Saturday by conquering Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final of the French Open. The 25-year-old, a former doubles number one, defeated Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 to become the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented the former Czechoslovakia, triumphed in 1981.

Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs

MLB is about to order umpires to enforce its rules against doctoring baseballs, per a report from ESPN, with a memo about to be distributed to coaches and players of all teams to detail how the crackdown will be implemented. MLB's plan will call for umpires to begin enforcing rules violations in the neighborhood of a week after teams are given the memo.

Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen had cardiac massage on pitch, was able to speak before going to hospital -team doctor

Denmark's Christian Eriksen received life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch after collapsing on Saturday in his side's Euro 2020 opening match with Finland but was able to speak before being taken to hospital, team doctor Morten Boesen said. Eriksen was surrounded by his teammates while being treated on the pitch and then stretchered away. The game was eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later after news came through that he had regained consciousness.

Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen rushed to hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 match

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was rushed to hospital after collapsing during his side's Euro 2020 opening match with Finland and being given CPR on the pitch on Saturday, with soccer officials later saying the player was stable and awake. Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in.

Tennis-France's Mahut and Herbert clinch another French Open doubles title

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut became the first French pair to win their home Grand Slam twice when they defeated Kazakhs Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev 4-6 7-6(1) 6-4 in the men's doubles final at Roland Garros on Saturday. Herbert and Mahut, who have won all four majors in doubles together, added to their 2018 French Open title after recovering from a shaky start.

Soccer-Eriksen's former cardiologist says he had no history of heart concerns

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was hospitalised after collapsing during his side's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday, had no prior heart issues during his time with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, his former cardiologist said. Eriksen, 29, collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in and was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch, with officials later saying that the player was stable and awake.

Biden reaffirms support for Tokyo Olympics to Japan's Suga

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympics at a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday, highlighting the necessity of imposing public health measures ensuring the safety of those involved. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the global spread of the coronavirus, are scheduled to start on July 23, in the face of opposition from most of the public, many Japanese companies and medical staff.

Soccer-English FA implore fans not to boo players who 'take a knee'

The Football Association have issued a statement asking England fans to respect the right of players to "take a knee" as a protest against racial injustice, and not boo them before matches at the European Championship. England players were booed by some fans before two recent friendlies when they knelt - a protest borrowed from American NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and popularised by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tennis-After toppling Nadal, Djokovic hopes to be ready for Tsitsipas

After dethroning 'king of clay' Rafa Nadal at the French Open, Novak Djokovic will next face a first-time Grand Slam finalist in Stefanos Tsitsipas as the world number one bids to become the first man in the open era to win all four majors at least twice. Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only men to have won each of the four Grand Slams on two or more occasions but no one has achieved the feat since 1968, when the sport allowed professional players to compete at the majors.

Golf-Spaniard Rahm says cleared to play U.S. Open

Spanish world number three Jon Rahm, who was forced to withdraw from his last start with a sizeable lead because of a positive COVID-19 test, said on Saturday he has been cleared to play in next week's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Rahm was running away with last week's Memorial Tournament -- leading by six shots after 54 holes -- before being forced to withdraw, and his status for the year's third major was in doubt as he was supposed to remain in isolation through Tuesday.

