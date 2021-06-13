Left Menu

It will be when it will be: Unadkat on repeated snubs from Indian selectors

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will not repent over repeated snubs from the Indian cricket team selectors and rather keep playing the game that has given him so much with a never say die attitude.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 13-06-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 10:36 IST
It will be when it will be: Unadkat on repeated snubs from Indian selectors

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will not repent over repeated snubs from the Indian cricket team selectors and rather keep playing the game that has given him ''so much'' with a never say die attitude. After not even finding a place even in the reserves for the UK tour, Unadkat was not picked for a second string India squad for the limited overs tour of Sri Lanka next month.

He had taken a record breaking 67 wickets in the 2020 Ranji Trophy season, leading Saurashtra to their maiden triumph. The 29-year-old left-arm pacer took to social media and shared a long post on Saturday night after being ignored for the Sri Lanka series.

''I found my passion when I was a kid, inspired by watching all the greats of the game play with all their heart on the field. All these years later, I got to experience it myself,'' wrote Jaydev on Twitter. The Porbandar born speedster, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, maintained that he has matured as a bowler ever since he made his India debut back in 2010.

''And above everything else, that never say die attitude that I saw in them and nurtured inside myself, stayed with me! When I was young, some labelled me as a raw, erratic bowler, an over-dreaming bloke coming from a small town. ''Slowly, their perception changed. and that’s cos I changed. I matured. the highs, the lows, the enormous joy, the extreme disappointment! Oh, what would I have been without sport. ''This game has given me so much, and not for one moment, am I gonna repent on why not me, or when will my time come and what I have I done wrong. I have got my chances in the past & I will still get them. It will be when it will be!,'' he elaborated.

Unadkat has played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20s and last played for India in 2018.

''At this point in my career, with all the useful experience that I’ve fortunately gathered, I’m only going to appreciate what comes my way and keep fighting till the very end. (and that’s not gonna be soon, sure!). ''Maybe that could be taken as being soft, but then, I’ll keep the ruthlessness and aggression for when I’m out there on the field.

''I am super grateful for your good wishes & support. Time to focus on my next game. and work even harder. Until then, social media detox mode on,'' signed off Unadkat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021