Cricket-Brathwaite hails Seales in wake of South Africa defeat

The 19-year-old had played only one first-class match before the test but took 3-75, with his figures slightly tarnished by a late onslaught from centurion Quinton de Kock. Seales’ ability to swing the ball at pace off a good length bodes well for the future, Brathwaite said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 13:02 IST
Image Credit: ANI

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite had very few positives to draw on from a heavy innings defeat in the first test against South Africa in St Lucia but singled out teenage fast bowler Jayden Seales for special praise. The 19-year-old had played only one first-class match before the test but took 3-75, with his figures slightly tarnished by a late onslaught from centurion Quinton de Kock.

Seales' ability to swing the ball at pace off a good length bodes well for the future, Brathwaite said. "Not all bowlers have that natural length and he obviously swings the ball. So I was not surprised by his performance in this game," the captain said.

"Even at practice, there are different little things that he does with the ball. He's one for the future, big time. "Obviously he's young, but he was strong, his pace was up throughout and I really think he's something special."

West Indies performed well as a unit with the ball but were woeful with the bat as they were bowled out for 97 and 162, slumping to defeat by an innings and 63 runs. That will weigh heavily on their minds going into the second test, which starts on Friday at the same venue.

"We've got to bat better. (Roston) Chase showed fight (making 62 in the second innings), but that first innings hampered us a lot," Brathwaite said. "We'll take a little break and come back stronger. For me it's about getting your mind in the right place. It's more mental than technical."

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

