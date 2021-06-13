Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen 'stable' in hospital after on-field collapse
Danish Football Association on Sunday informed that Christian Eriksen's condition is "stable" and the star player continues to be "hospitalised" for further examination.
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish Football Association on Sunday informed that Christian Eriksen's condition is "stable" and the star player continues to be "hospitalised" for further examination. The Euro Cup match between Denmark and Finland had to be stopped in the dying minutes of the first half as Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and he had to be taken off due to a medical emergency.
"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," Danish Football Association said in an official statement. "The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident.
We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc," the statement further read. "We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family," it added.
Eriksen's teammates had formed a ring around him as he was being attended by doctors on the field. The midfielder was carried off in a stretcher. Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA agreed to restart the match later in the evening with the Demark midfielder in a stable condition in hospital. Finland defeated Denmark 1-0 in their tournament opener. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finland
- Denmark
- Christian Eriksen's
- England
- UEFA
- Christian
- Christian Eriksen
- Eriksen
ALSO READ
NZ head for London for Test series against England
MATCHDAY: City-Chelsea in CL final; playoff final in England
Decision on lifting England's lockdown will be driven by data, minister says
Decision on lifting England's lockdown will be driven by data, minister says
Diver finds lost engagement ring of Indian-origin couple at the bottom of England's largest lake