Euro 2020: Portugal suffers massive blow as Joao Cancelo tests COVID-19 positive

Portugal National Football team has suffered an untimely blow with left-back Joao Cancelo withdrawing from Euro 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Budapest | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:13 IST
Joao Cancelo (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Portugal National Football team has suffered an untimely blow with left-back Joao Cancelo withdrawing from Euro 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. Diogo Dalot has now been called up to the Portugal national squad for Euro 2020 as confirmed in an official statement. The Manchester United star is a last-minute replacement for defender Cancelo in the summer tournament.

"Under-21 international Diogo Dalot will join the National Team's delegation in Budapest to prepare for his debut at Euro 2020," read the official release. Cancelo was flagged by a positive lateral flow test which was later confirmed by a PCR test on Saturday. In accordance with the COVID-19 protocol defined by UEFA before the EURO 2020 matches, all players and members of the entourage underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday. The results, with the exception of Joao Cancelo, were negative.

Portugal kicks off their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday at Ferenc Puskas Stadium. The team is part of a difficult Group F that also includes Germany, France, and Hungary. Both Germany and Hungary have home games against Portugal in the group stage. (ANI)

