Olympics-McKeown breaks world record for 100m backstroke

Reuters | Adelaide | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:35 IST
  • Australia

Nineteen-year-old Kaylee McKeown broke the women’s 100 metre backstroke world record at the Australian Olympic swimming trials with a time of 57.45 seconds in Sunday's final.

The previous long course best of 57.57 was set by U.S. swimmer Regan Smith at the 2019 World Championships.

