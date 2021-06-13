Olympics-McKeown breaks world record for 100m backstroke

Nineteen-year-old Kaylee McKeown broke the women’s 100 metre backstroke world record at the Australian Olympic swimming trials with a time of 57.45 seconds in Sunday's final.

The previous long course best of 57.57 was set by U.S. swimmer Regan Smith at the 2019 World Championships.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)