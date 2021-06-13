Left Menu

Soccer-Chile's Sanchez out of Copa America group stage with foot injury

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with a muscle problem on his foot after training on Friday and will not travel to Brazil with the rest of the Chile squad for the tournament. "The estimated recovery time exceeds the first phase of the Copa America, for which the athlete will remain in his recovery process in Chile, with the medical team of the national team," the team said. Chile begin their Copa America campaign against Argentina at Rio de Janeiro's Nilton Santos stadium on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:42 IST
Chile forward Alexis Sanchez will miss the group stage of the Copa America due to a leg injury, the national team said in a statement https://laroja.cl/item/parte-medico-alexis-sanchez late on Saturday. The 32-year-old was diagnosed with a muscle problem on his foot after training on Friday and will not travel to Brazil with the rest of the Chile squad for the tournament.

"The estimated recovery time exceeds the first phase of the Copa America, for which the athlete will remain in his recovery process in Chile, with the medical team of the national team," the team said. Chile begin their Copa America campaign against Argentina at Rio de Janeiro's Nilton Santos stadium on Monday. They are also set to take on Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay in Group B.

