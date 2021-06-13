Left Menu

Soccer-Portugal's Cancelo out of Euros due to COVID, replaced by Dalot

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by Diogo Dalot ahead of their tournament opener against Hungary on Tuesday, the European champions said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 16:10 IST
Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by Diogo Dalot ahead of their tournament opener against Hungary on Tuesday, the European champions said on Sunday. The versatile Manchester City player tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and is "doing well" after being placed in isolation, the team added.

"In accordance with the COVID-19 protocol defined by UEFA before the Euro 2020 matches, all players and members of the entourage underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday," Portugal said in a statement https://www.fpf.pt/pt/News/Todas-as-not%C3%ADcias/Not%C3%ADcia/news/29960. "The results, with the exception of Cancelo, were negative."

Portugal Under-21 international Dalot, who plays for Italian Serie A side AC Milan, will join the team's delegation in Budapest to prepare for his debut at Euro 2020.

