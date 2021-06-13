'You will be fine': From Cristiano Ronaldo to Sourav Ganguly, sports fraternity pray for Christian Eriksen

From Cristiano Ronaldo to former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly - all came together last night to pray for Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during the dying minutes of the first half against Finland in Euro 2020. Portugal Football team captain, Ronaldo posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family. The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I'm counting on finding you soon back on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong."

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in, soon Eriksen's teammates formed a ring around him as he was being attended by doctors on the field. The midfielder was later carried off in a stretcher. Sourav Ganguly also took to Instagram and wrote, "U will be fine Christian Erikson ...we are praying for you..the game will see u back on the park."

"Fight for your life #eriksen we pray for you," Didier Drogba tweeted. Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey also shared their prayers with the Eriksen family. Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA then agreed to restart the match later in the evening with the Demark midfielder in a stable condition in hospital. Finland defeated Denmark 1-0 in their tournament opener.

According to the latest statement released by Danish Football Association on Sunday, Christian Eriksen's condition is "stable" and the star player continues to be "hospitalised" for further examination. "This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," Danish Football Association said in an official statement. (ANI)

