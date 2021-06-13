Left Menu

Fans at Wembley enter with vaccine certification

Soccer fans arriving at Wembley Stadium are being greeted by announcements saying they can show their vaccine certification for entry to see Englands opening European Championship game against Croatia.The match is the first sports event in Britain to allow proof of having both vaccination shots for entry.

Soccer fans arriving at Wembley Stadium are being greeted by announcements saying they can show their vaccine certification for entry to see England's opening European Championship game against Croatia.

The match is the first sports event in Britain to allow proof of having both vaccination shots for entry. The other option is to take a coronavirus test.

Vaccination status certification is shown via the National Health Service app.

Up to 22,500 fans are being allowed into the 90,000-capacity Wembley for the match. UEFA is hoping the permitted crowd will be increased before the final on July 11.

The Group D opener is the first England game with fans allowed at Wembley since November 2019.

