Fans at Wembley enter with vaccine certification
Soccer fans arriving at Wembley Stadium are being greeted by announcements saying they can show their vaccine certification for entry to see Englands opening European Championship game against Croatia.The match is the first sports event in Britain to allow proof of having both vaccination shots for entry.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Soccer fans arriving at Wembley Stadium are being greeted by announcements saying they can show their vaccine certification for entry to see England's opening European Championship game against Croatia.
The match is the first sports event in Britain to allow proof of having both vaccination shots for entry. The other option is to take a coronavirus test.
Vaccination status certification is shown via the National Health Service app.
Up to 22,500 fans are being allowed into the 90,000-capacity Wembley for the match. UEFA is hoping the permitted crowd will be increased before the final on July 11.
The Group D opener is the first England game with fans allowed at Wembley since November 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- UEFA
- National Health Service
- Britain
- Wembley
- European Championship
- Croatia
ALSO READ
Britain reports 3,398 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday
Britain to build new flagship to promote trade
Britain reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases and one death
COVID: Britain reports 3,240 cases and six deaths on Sunday
ESL: Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have paralysed themselves, says UEFA chief