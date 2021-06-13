Peter Schmeichel critical of match resumption

Left Menu

Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has criticized the decision to resume Saturdays European Championship game after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field and needed CPR.Schmeichel says it was a ridiculous decision by the governing body of European soccer to complete the game between Denmark and Finland.

Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has criticized the decision to resume Saturday's European Championship game after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field and needed CPR.

Schmeichel says it was ''a ridiculous decision'' by the governing body of European soccer to complete the game between Denmark and Finland. The Euro 2020 match was suspended for about 90 minutes after Eriksen needed lengthy medical treatment before being taken to a hospital. Finland eventually won 1-0.

Governing body UEFA gave Denmark the option to resume playing on Sunday but the team chose to complete the game Saturday.

Schmeichel tells BBC Radio Five live that UEFA should have worked out ''a different scenario and shown a little bit of compassion.'' Schmeichel's son is Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

