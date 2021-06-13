Soccer-Eriksen test results normal so far, says Denmark team doctor

Results of medical tests on Denmark's Christian Eriksen have been normal so far and his condition remains stable since his collapse during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland, team doctor Morten Boesen said on Sunday.

"The exams that have been done so far look fine," Boesen told a news conference.

The Danish players have been in contact with Eriksen via a video conferencing, said Peter Moller, director of Danish football association DBU.

