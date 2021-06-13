Left Menu

G7 nations say they support Japan 2020 Olympics

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:58 IST
The Group of Seven wealthy nations said they supported the holding of the Tokyo Olympics this year, a communique issued on Sunday after a leaders' summit in Cornwall.

"We reiterate our support for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19," the communique said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

