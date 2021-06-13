G7 nations say they support Japan 2020 Olympics
The Group of Seven wealthy nations said they supported the holding of the Tokyo Olympics this year, a communique issued on Sunday after a leaders' summit in Cornwall.
"We reiterate our support for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19," the communique said.
