NZ dislodge India from top spot in ICC Test team rankings after series win over England

New Zealand on Sunday dislodged India from the top spot in the ICC Test team rankings after their series-clinching win over England in Birmingham.The Kiwis beat England by eight wickets to win the two-match Test series 1-0 ahead of the World Test Championships final against India in Southampton from June 18.New Zealand, who were second behind India in the previous ICC team rankings update, jumped to top spot by gaining three rating points.The Kane Williamson-led side now have 123 rating points against Indias 121 in the latest rankings.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:38 IST
New Zealand on Sunday dislodged India from the top spot in the ICC Test team rankings after their series-clinching win over England in Birmingham.

The Kiwis beat England by eight wickets to win the two-match Test series 1-0 ahead of the World Test Championships final against India in Southampton from June 18.

New Zealand, who were second behind India in the previous ICC team rankings update, jumped to top spot by gaining three rating points.

The Kane Williamson-led side now have 123 rating points against India's 121 in the latest rankings. New Zealand, however, have lesser overall points of 2593 from 21 matches as compared to India's 2914 from 24 matches. Australia are third with 108 rating points while England (107) and Pakistan (94) are fourth and fifth respectively. India were the number one Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings last month.

