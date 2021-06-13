Soccer-Arnautovic on the bench for Austria, Pandev leads North Macedonia

Austria coach Franco Foda left striker Marko Arnautovic on the bench for their Euro 2020 Group C opener against North Macedonia on Sunday, with the forward having missed some of their pre-tournament preparation through injury.

Sasa Kalajdzic will be their lone forward as the Austrians look to earn their first ever victory in a European Championship tournament. North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev leads his team into their first ever tournament game at the age of 37. Pandev is partnered up front by Aleksandar Trajkovski for the Balkan nation, who are quick on the transition and strike on the break.

Eljif Elmas, Enis Bardi and Arijan Ademi constitute an attacking three-man midfield while wing backs Ezgjan Alioski and Boban Nikolov should provide pace on either flank. Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba, Stefan Lainer; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Sasa Kalajdzic

North Macedonia: Stole Dimitrievski; Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkoski; Arijan Ademi, Ezgjan Alioski, Boban Nikolov, Enis Bardi, Eljif Elmas; Goran Pandev, Aleksandar Trajkovski

