The following are the top stories at 2105 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD ICC Mankad among 10 ICC Hall of Fame special inductees ahead of WTC final (Eds: Adds additional inputs) Dubai, Jun 13 (PTI) The ICC on Sunday inducted 10 icons of the game, including India's Vinoo Mankad, into its illustrious Hall of Fame with two players each from five eras, dating back to cricket's early days, making it to the list.

SPO-CRI-WTC-LATHAM-IND Big challenge coming up: Tom Latham on WTC final against India Birmingham, Jun 13 (PTI) India is dangerous on all fronts, New Zealand vice-captain Tom Latham on Sunday said of their challengers for the World Test Championship crown, describing the Virat-Kohli unit a ''completely different side'' from vanquished England.

SPO-CRI-ICC-TEST-RANKINGS NZ dislodge India from top spot in ICC Test team rankings after series win over England Dubai, Jun 13 (PTI) New Zealand on Sunday dislodged India from the top spot in the ICC Test team rankings after their series-clinching win over England in Birmingham.

SPO-CRI-WTC-TAYLOR Selectors have got good back-ups for whatever side they pick for WTC final: Taylor Birmingham, Jun 13 (PTI) Star batsman Ross Taylor feels New Zealand have shown their bench strength with an impressive performance in the second Test against England and the selectors will have plenty of back-up options when they pick the team for the World Test Championship final against India.

SPO-CRI-UNADKAT It will be when it will be: Unadkat on repeated snubs from Indian selectors Rajkot, Jun 13 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will not repent over repeated snubs from the Indian cricket team selectors and rather keep playing the game that has given him ''so much'' with a never say die attitude. SPO-CRI-VAUGHAN Preparing green tops for India series won't do England any good: Vaughan London, Jun 13 (PTI) Former captain Michael Vaughan feels that preparing green tops for the five-match Test series against India following the disappointing show against New Zealand will do England more harm than good in the long run.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE Batting straight and close to body key to success in English conditions, says Rahane Southampton, Jun 13 (PTI) India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes that a batsman who loves challenge will relish the unpredictable conditions in England and says the key to achieve success there is to play straight and close to the body. SPO-CRI-IND-PUJARA New Zealand will have advantage in WTC final but India up for challenge: Pujara Southampton, Jun 13 (PTI) Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara says New Zealand will have the advantage going into the WTC final after playing a Test series against England but India will utilise the available time to prepare well for the title clash, starting here on June 18.

SPO-CRI-DUPLESSIS-LD CONCUSSION Recovering, says Du Plessis after suffering concussion in PSL (Eds: Adds Faf du Plessis' tweet) Abu Dhabi, Jun 13 (PTI) Much to the cricket community's relief, South African star Faf du Plessis on Sunday said he was back from the hospital and ''recovering'', after suffering a concussion during his team Quetta Gladiators' PSL match against Peshawar Zalmi here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri cards 70 to lie tied 45th after rain-hit third round at Palmetto Ridgeland, Jun 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri endured another roller-coaster round but maintained his position with a one-under 70 to lie tied 45 at the Palmetto Championship here.

SPO-FOOT-SHUBHO I was surprised to get selected in Bayern U-19 world squad: Shubho Paul New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Selected in FC Bayern's world squad (U-19), Sudeva FC captain Shubho Paul was a bit surprised but the young Indian footballer is determined to make the country proud when he goes to Germany for training.

SPO-FOOT-IND-SUPPORT Pandemic means no post-match, post-training ice-baths inside stadium for Indian footballers Doha, Jun 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic has come in the way of Indian footballers' routine post-match and post-training ice-baths inside the stadium itself.

