Golf-Caldwell wins maiden European Tour title at Scandinavian Mixed event

"The golf club at home will probably be going bonkers so just put a tab on and crack on boys and enjoy.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:59 IST
Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell clinched a one-shot victory at the death on Sunday to lift the Scandinavian Mixed event trophy in Gothenburg, his maiden title on the European Tour. Caldwell, 37, was three shots off the lead before the final round and he carded an impressive 64, with eight birdies and an eagle on the 14th, to finish at 17-under overall to beat Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who finished one stroke behind.

Otaegui had the opportunity to either win it at the 18th or tie for the lead but his first and only bogey of the day gave Caldwell the win. England's Alice Hewson finished third a further shot behind while compatriot James Morrison and Australian Scott Hend finished tied for fourth, two shots behind her.

"It's been a dream of mine for an awful long time," Caldwell said. "A lot of hard work goes into it. It hasn't quite sunk in yet, but hopefully more to come. "In 2009 I played my first year, lost my card, played mini tours and Challenge Tour over the years, worked as well in a local golf store. It's been a long road but finally I'm here.

"The golf club at home will probably be going bonkers so just put a tab on and crack on boys and enjoy. My parents have been with me the whole way so I look forward to talking to them tonight." The event, hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, had a field of 78 men and 78 women vying for the same trophy and playing on the same course.

"I got a fist pump from Annika when I came off 18 which is pretty incredible," Caldwell added. "(She is) probably the greatest ever ladies' golfer, so that was pretty special."

