Soccer-Swiss call up new goalkeeper after injury to Omlin
Omlin was among the substitutes for the game. Kobel, who moved to Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract a fortnight ago, was in the pre-tournament training camp but was cut from the final squad.
Switzerland have called up goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to replace the injured Jonas Omlin in their European Championship squad, the Swiss football association said on Sunday. The 27-year-old Omlin suffered a minor injury to his right ankle while warming up for the opening match of the tournament for the Swiss on Saturday, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales in Baku. Omlin was among the substitutes for the game.
Kobel, who moved to Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract a fortnight ago, was in the pre-tournament training camp but was cut from the final squad. The 23-year-old is uncapped at senior level but played for Switzerland at all junior age groups.
The Swiss meet Italy in their second Group A game in Rome on Wednesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)
