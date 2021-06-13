Sports News Roundup: Rangers hammer Trevor Bauer, Dodgers 12-1; G7 nations say they support Japan 2020 Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-French Open organisers defend Osaka handling, say 'can do better' on mental health

Advertisement

French Open organisers defended their handling of the Naomi Osaka situation on Sunday but accepted that the governing bodies need to do better on mental health issues following the Japanese player's exit from the Grand Slam over her media boycott. Osaka announced in the build-up to the French Open that she would not attend the mandatory post-match press conferences for players, saying the questioning by journalists impacts her mental well-being.

Athletics-After remarkable recovery, Bromell keeps the faith at U.S. Olympic trials

Nearly five years since he was carted off the track at the Rio Games with a torn Achilles, Trayvon Bromell attributes his remarkable comeback to one thing: An act of God. The devoutly religious sprinter has endured a litany of injuries on and off the track in his 25 years: breaking both his knees, and fracturing his arm and hip, before the pivotal injury in 2016 that threatened his career and sent him on a multiyear journey of recovery.

MLB roundup: Rangers hammer Trevor Bauer, Dodgers 12-1

Left-hander Kolby Allard went five scoreless innings, while Jonah Heim, Nate Lowe and Jason Martin hit home runs, as the Texas Rangers ended a 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Heim and Lowe each had three hits, while former Dodgers farmhand Willie Calhoun added an RBI triple as the Rangers won away from Arlington, Texas, for the first time since May 6 at Minnesota.

Soccer-Eriksen had cardiac arrest but test results are normal, Danish team doctor says

Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland, his team's doctor confirmed on Sunday, but the reason remained unclear. "He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib (defibrillation)," Morten Boesen told a news conference, adding that Eriksen remained in hospital for further tests after his collapse on Saturday.

Soccer-Chile's Sanchez out of Copa America group stage with foot injury

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez will miss the group stage of the Copa America due to a leg injury, the national team said in a statement https://laroja.cl/item/parte-medico-alexis-sanchez late on Saturday. The 32-year-old was diagnosed with a muscle problem on his foot after training on Friday and will not travel to Brazil with the rest of the Chile squad for the tournament.

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID and was not vaccinated

Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta dismissed suggestions that club midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday, had previously contracted COVID-19 while the Italian club's doctor said he had shown no previous signs of a health issue. Eriksen, 29, collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match near the touchline after a Denmark throw-in and was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch, with officials later saying the player was stable and awake in hospital.

NBA: Nets security guard who shoved Bucks' Tucker reprimanded by league - reports

A Brooklyn Nets security official who stepped onto the court and appeared to shove Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker during a game has been barred by the NBA from the team's Eastern Conference semi-finals matches in Milwaukee, U.S. media reported. The incident happened in the third quarter of Milwaukee's 86-83 win at Fiserv Forum on Thursday when the official stepped in to separate Tucker and the Nets' Kevin Durant following a heated conversation between the two players after a foul.

Caldwell wins maiden European Tour title at Scandinavian Mixed event

Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell clinched a one-shot victory at the death on Sunday to lift the Scandinavian Mixed event trophy in Gothenburg, his maiden title on the European Tour. Caldwell, 37, was three shots off the lead before the final round and he carded an impressive 64, with eight birdies and an eagle on the 14th, to finish at 17-under overall to beat Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who finished one stroke behind.

G7 nations say they support Japan 2020 Olympics

The Group of Seven wealthy nations said they supported the holding of the Tokyo Olympics this year, a communique issued on Sunday after a leaders' summit in Cornwall. "We reiterate our support for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19," the communique said.

Tennis-Krejcikova plans to mark titles sweep in Paris with rare sip of champagne

Czech Barbora Krejcikova said she was going to enjoy a rare glass of champagne on Sunday after completing a singles-doubles title sweep at the French Open by taking the women's doubles trophy with compatriot Katerina Siniakova. Krejcikova became the first player to win both the women's singles and doubles title in Paris since Frenchwoman Mary Pierce completed the feat in 2000 after the Czech duo beat Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4 6-2.

(With inputs from agencies.)