Soccer-Slovakia out to stifle Poland's Lewandowski threat

Slovakia know they will have to be strong at the back when they face a Poland side spearheaded by record-breaking Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in their Euro 2020 Group E opener on Monday. Slovakia are playing in only their third major tournament but have reached the knockouts in both their previous appearances on a major stage at the 2010 World Cup and at Euro 2016.

They know they are likely to have their hands full even with Poland deprived of two of their strikers - with Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek out injured - and plan a group effort to stop Lewandowski, who broke a 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record this season. "Poland are a tough opponent," said captain Marek Hamsik, who has 26 goals in 126 games for Slovakia and led the team to the last 16 in their first European Championship appearance five years ago.

"They have huge quality, especially in attack, so we have to be strong in defence but have to also show what we are capable of doing," added the 33-year-old. Slovakia's veteran squad, with the 30-year-old Robert Mak and Juraj Kucka, 34, joining Hamsik in midfield, will attempt to navigate a tough group which also includes Sweden and Spain.

Centre back Milan Skriniar, fresh from winning the Serie A title with Inter Milan, will be tasked with keeping Lewandowski, this season's European Golden Boot winner, in check. Slovakia head coach Stefan Tarkovic, an assistant during Euro 2016, said he hoped his side could build on their strong defensive displays in their two warmup fixtures, a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria and a goalless stalemate against Austria.

Tarkovic said the team would be ready for an aggressive Poland side, who are 21st in the FIFA rankings, 15 places above Slovakia. "They have a strong attack. We have to prepare for their way of attacking and hopefully we will be effective in attack as well," he said.

