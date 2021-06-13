Left Menu

Djokovic defeats Tsitsipas in five-set marathon, wins French Open for second time

World number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday managed to win the French Open for the second time in his career.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 13-06-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 23:02 IST
Djokovic defeats Tsitsipas in five-set marathon, wins French Open for second time
Novak Djokovic in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo/ Roland Garros Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

World number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday managed to win the French Open for the second time in his career. As a result of winning the French Open, Djokovic has now won 19 Grand Slam titles. The Serbian defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's finals of the French Open.

Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the men's finals here at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The entire match lasted for more than four hours. In the first set, both Djokovic and Tsitsipas went back and forth, and at one stage the scoreline was level at 6-6 and as a result, the first set went into the tie-breaker. It was Tsitsipas who managed to hold his nerve and he ended up winning the first set 7-6.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas made light work of Djokovic's challenge in the second set, and he put the Serbian on the backfoot, winning it and if Djokovic had to win the match from here on, he needed to win three back-to-back sets while a win in another set was good enough for Tsitsipas to win the Grand Slam. Djokovic then staged a comeback in the third set and dropped just three games, winning it 6-3 and as a consequence, the match progressed into the fourth set.

The 34-year-old Serbian took his game to another level and he won the fourth set, and as a result, the match progressed into the fifth and deciding set. In the fifth and deciding set, Djokovic managed to hold his nerve and composure and in the end, he walked away with a memorable win after being two sets down in the summit clash.

In the semi-finals, Tsitsipas had defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany while Djokovic had outclassed defending champion, Rafael Nadal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021