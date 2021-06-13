Left Menu

Djokovic rallies for his 2nd French Open title

Novak Djokovic has won his second French Open championship and his 19th Grand Slam title by rallying past Stefanos Tsitsipas in a seesaw final at Roland Garros.The score was 6-7 6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.Djokovic also erased a two-set deficit to win in the fourth round, and has done it six times in his career.The 22-year-old Tsitsipas looked like the fresher player early on, and Djokovic was coming off an epic semifinal victory over Rafael Nadal.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 13-06-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 23:04 IST
Novak Djokovic has won his second French Open championship and his 19th Grand Slam title by rallying past Stefanos Tsitsipas in a seesaw final at Roland Garros.

The score was 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic also erased a two-set deficit to win in the fourth round, and has done it six times in his career.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas looked like the fresher player early on, and Djokovic was coming off an epic semifinal victory over Rafael Nadal. But the 34-year-old Serb found his form and held every service game in the final three sets.

Djokovic improved to 35-10 in five-set matches. He has won the first two majors of the year, and at Wimbledon he'll have a chance to match the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles shared by Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic joined Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each of the four major tournaments at least twice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

