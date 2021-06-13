Soccer-Stekelenburg in goal for Dutch, teenager Timber in defence

Left Menu

Veteran goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg starts only his second game for the Netherlands in almost five years after being named in their side for the Euro 2020 Group C clash against Ukraine in Amsterdam on Sunday. The 38-year-old was chosen ahead of Tim Krul, in what Dutch coach Frank de Boer said was a difficult decision, to take the place of Jasper Cillessen, left out of the squad when he contracted COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 23:37 IST
The 38-year-old was chosen ahead of Tim Krul, in what Dutch coach Frank de Boer said was a difficult decision, to take the place of Jasper Cillessen, left out of the squad when he contracted COVID-19. The Dutch, back at a major tournament for the first time in seven years, will also have teenager Jurrien Timber in a five-man defence in place of Matthijs de Ligt, who suffered a groin injury last week.

De Boer surprised by picking Patrick van Aanholt on the right of the defence ahead of Owen Wijndal. Wout Weghorst, who scored his first international goal last Sunday in the friendly against Georgia, pairs up in attack with Memphis Depay.

Ukraine have Manchester City's Oleksandar Zinchenko in the centre of midfield, sitting just ahead of the back four, while Georgi Bushchan is in goal as coach Andriy Shevchenko moved Andriy Pyatov, veteran of 97 caps, to the bench. Roman Yaremchuk will lead the attack on his own with Andriy Yarmolenko captaining the side from the right wing and collecting a 96th cap.

Netherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg; Patrick van Aanholt, Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Jurrien Timber; Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (captain); Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst Ukraine: Georgiy Bushchan; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko, Illia Zabarnyi; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi; Oleksandr Zubkov, Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk

