Rugby-Saracens near Premiership return with 60-0 win in playoff first leg

Former Premiership champions Saracens crushed Ealing Trailfinders 60-0 in the first leg of the second tier Championship playoff final on Sunday to put one foot back in the top flight. Billy Vunipola crossed for two tries and Owen Farrell scored 18 points from six conversions and two penalties.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 23:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: pixabay

Former Premiership champions Saracens crushed Ealing Trailfinders 60-0 in the first leg of the second tier Championship playoff final on Sunday to put one foot back in the top flight. Saracens, four-times Premiership champions and three-times European Cup winners in the last five years, were relegated last season as a punishment for multiple salary cap breaches.

England internationals Maro Itoje and Jamie George went over in the first half, as did former Wales scrumhalf Aled Davies to give Saracens a comfortable 27-0 lead at halftime. Billy Vunipola crossed for two tries and Owen Farrell scored 18 points from six conversions and two penalties. Nick Tompkins also scored a try and Sean Maitland completed the rout in the final minute.

The second leg will be played on June 20.

