Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:28 PM EDT on Sunday, June 13

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Report: Cam Newton could rejoin Patriots Monday New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton could be available for the beginning of mandatory minicamp on Monday after making a surprise showing at OTAs on Friday, according to ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-NEWTON, Field Level Media - -

Le'Veon Bell: 'I'll never play for Andy Reid again' Running back Le'Veon Bell apparently wasn't much of a fan of coach Andy Reid during his brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BELL-REID, Field Level Media MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m. - -

Yankees OF Aaron Judge (back spasms) not in lineup vs. Phillies New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the host Philadelphia Phillies due to back spasms. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-JUDGE, Field Level Media - -

Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts back in lineup vs. Blue Jays Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is back in the lineup on Sunday against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-BOGAERTS, Field Level Media - -

Indians RHP Triston McKenzie optioned to Triple-A Cleveland Indians right-hander Triston McKenzie was optioned to Triple-A Columbus before Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Mariners. BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-MCKENZIE, Field Level Media - -

Mets ace Jacob deGrom on track for next start New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom appears to be on track for his next scheduled start, despite leaving Friday's game against the San Diego Padres with right flexor tendinitis in his pitching elbow. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-DEGROM, Field Level Media - -

Blue Jays place LHP Steven Matz on COVID IL The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Steven Matz on the COVID-related injured list Sunday and recalled right-hander Jeremy Beasley from Triple-A Buffalo. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-MATZ, Field Level Media NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Coverage of Sunday playoff games (all times Eastern) G4: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3 p.m. G4: Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m. Jazz G Donovan Mitchell (ankle) says he'll be ready for Game 4 Nagging pain in his right ankle won't stop Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell from suiting up for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Clippers. BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MITCHELL, Field Level Media

- - Nets security guard barred from games vs. Bucks A Brooklyn Nets security guard who made contact with Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker in Game 3 will be barred from working the rest of the Eastern Conference semifinal series, according to ESPN. BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-SECURITY-GUARD, Field Level Media

WOMNE'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Seattle at Connecticut, 2 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m. New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m. Lynx to retire numbers of Rebekkah Brunson, Seimone Augustus The Minnesota Lynx will retire the jersey numbers of Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus during the 2022 WNBA season. BASKETBALL-WNBA-MIN-BRUNSON-AUGUSTUS, Field Level Media - - - -

Coverage of Sunday playoff game (all times Eastern) G1: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

GOLF

Coverage of Sunday tournaments PGA -- Palmetto Championship at Congaree LPGA -- Mediheal Championship Champions -- American Family Insurance Championship World No. 3 Jon Rahm says he's cleared to play in U.S. Open Jon Rahm got a bit creative while letting the world know that he is cleared for this week's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. GOLF-PGA-RAHM, Field Level Media - - - -

SOCCER USWNT vs. Jamaica at Houston, 10 p.m.

TENNIS Coverage of Sunday tournaments ATP -- French Open; Stuttgart, Germany WTA -- French Open (doubles final); Nottingham, England French officials defend Naomi Osaka treatment As the French Open came to a close on Sunday, French tennis officials defended their treatment of Naomi Osaka. TENNIS-WTA-OSAKA, Field Level Media

ESPORTS

Coverage of Sunday events CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XVI - Summer Dota -- WePlay AniMajor (Kyiv, Ukraine) Call of Duty League, Stage 4, Week 3 (L.A. Thieves' home series) LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America) - - - -

