Soccer-Athletico stay top with 1-0 win away at Gremio

Athletico Paranaense stayed top of the Brazilian league on Sunday thanks to a 1-0 win away at Gremio. Matheus Babi got the goal that helped the side from Curitiba maintain their 100% record in this year’s Serie A. The striker got in behind the Gremio defence a minute before halftime and although he was flagged offside, the goal was given after a consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Gremio are pointless after two matches.

Reuters | Porto Alegre | Updated: 14-06-2021 02:41 IST
Soccer-Athletico stay top with 1-0 win away at Gremio
