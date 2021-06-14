Left Menu

Soccer-Ukraine feel pride and frustration as comeback falls short

"I would like to thank my team for the reaction they showed, especially after going 2-0 down – we could have lost the game at that point," he said. "It was a real difficult game, we knew who we were playing against, a very serious opponent, and the coaching staff and I are happy with how much we gave.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-06-2021 04:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 04:07 IST
Soccer-Ukraine feel pride and frustration as comeback falls short
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Ukraine's players were kicking themselves after their stirring comeback against the Netherlands counted for nothing following a 3-2 defeat but coach Andriy Shevchenko was proud of his side and optimistic for the rest of their Euro 2020 campaign. After the Dutch had powered into a commanding lead with second-half strikes from Georginio Wijnaldum and Wout Weghorst, Ukraine showed no signs of giving up and pulled level with two goals in four minutes.

Andriy Yarmolenko's stunning curler and Roman Yaremchuk's header from a free kick looked to have earned Ukraine a point, but Denzel Dumfries bundled in a late third goal for the Dutch. "It's so frustrating to lose a game in the last minutes," said Yarmolenko. "It's hard to take it now, with so many emotions. It was 2-0, then 2-2 and yet we lost."

Captain Oleksandr Zinchenko added: "We are very disappointed because we showed character and levelled the score in such a hard game. "It always hurts to concede in the final minutes but it's football. We have to learn from our mistakes and move forward because this tournament is not finished after one game."

Coach Shevchenko shared his players' pain but focused on the positives, which were that his side never let their heads drop in a riveting match. "I would like to thank my team for the reaction they showed, especially after going 2-0 down – we could have lost the game at that point," he said.

"It was a real difficult game, we knew who we were playing against, a very serious opponent, and the coaching staff and I are happy with how much we gave. "It is always upsetting to lose a game like that but it's not a tragedy, we have two more games to go and we will still play with the same energy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021