Soccer-Atletico win battle of state champions with Jair goal

Atletico Mineiro won a battle of state champions in Brazil on Sunday when they beat Sao Paulo 1-0 at home. Jair got the only goal of the game for the Minas Gerais state champions after 17 minutes when he tapped in from close range after fine work from Hulk and Hyoran.

Tennis-French Open organisers defend Osaka handling, say 'can do better' on mental health

French Open organisers defended their handling of the Naomi Osaka situation on Sunday but accepted that the governing bodies need to do better on mental health issues following the Japanese player's exit from the Grand Slam over her media boycott. Osaka announced in the build-up to the French Open that she would not attend the mandatory post-match press conferences for players, saying the questioning by journalists impacts her mental well-being.

MLB roundup: Rangers hammer Trevor Bauer, Dodgers 12-1

Left-hander Kolby Allard went five scoreless innings, while Jonah Heim, Nate Lowe and Jason Martin hit home runs, as the Texas Rangers ended a 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Heim and Lowe each had three hits, while former Dodgers farmhand Willie Calhoun added an RBI triple as the Rangers won away from Arlington, Texas, for the first time since May 6 at Minnesota.

Soccer-Eriksen had cardiac arrest but test results are normal, Danish team doctor says

Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland, his team's doctor confirmed on Sunday, but the reason remained unclear. "He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib (defibrillation),” Morten Boesen told a news conference, adding that Eriksen remained in hospital for further tests after his collapse on Saturday.

Soccer-Flamengo score in each half to beat America 2-0

Flamengo scored in each half to beat promoted America Mineiro 2-0 in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday. The Rio club were missing five first-team players, who were on Copa America duty, but were still too strong for America, who fell to their third straight defeat.

Soccer-Brazil open Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela

Brazil opened the 2021 Copa America with a 3-0 win over a depleted Venezuela on Sunday, dominating their inexperienced opponents from start to finish in a one-sided match. Defender Marquinhos scored the opening goal midway through the first half when he was fortunate to see his backheel squirm through a defender's legs and into the net.

Tennis-Calendar Grand Slam possible this year, says Djokovic

For the second time in six years Novak Djokovic is halfway to a calendar year sweep of all four Grand Slam titles after winning the French Open for a second time on Sunday. The 34-year-old dug deep into his reserves of resilience to hit back from two sets down against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and increase his Grand Slam tally to 19.

Tennis-Close but no cigar again for Tsitsipas, but he hopes for better days ahead

Stefanos Tsitsipas has learnt the hard way over the last two months that Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will take some shifting from the top of the men's game. The Greek led world number one Djokovic by two sets in the French Open final on Sunday, but still ended up losing and it has become a familiar feeling to be so close and yet so far.

Djokovic fights back to win second French Open title

Novak Djokovic captured his second French Open title as he recovered from being outplayed for two sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Sunday. Djokovic's seismic semi-final win over 13-times champion Rafa Nadal looked like being in vain as an inspired Tsitsipas won the first two sets to stand on the brink of becoming Greece's first Grand Slam champion.

Caldwell wins maiden European Tour title at Scandinavian Mixed event

Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell clinched a one-shot victory at the death on Sunday to lift the Scandinavian Mixed event trophy in Gothenburg, his maiden title on the European Tour. Caldwell, 37, was three shots off the lead before the final round and he carded an impressive 64, with eight birdies and an eagle on the 14th, to finish at 17-under overall to beat Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who finished one stroke behind.

