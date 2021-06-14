Left Menu

Olympics-Kalisz books first spot on US swim team for Tokyo

Jake Mitchell, who came second in 3:48.17, also booked a spot. Emma Weyant locked up her first Olympic berth after the 19-year-old won the 400m individual medley in 4:33.81 ahead of Hali Flickinger in 4:33.96. The Tokyo Olympics, delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from July 23-Aug. 8.

Chase Kalisz secured the first spot on the U.S. Olympic swim team for the Tokyo Games after winning the men's 400m individual medley at the trials in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday. Rio silver medallist Kalisz touched in a time of 4:09.09 ahead of Jay Litherland (4:10.33), who also booked a place on the team.

Kieran Smith shaved nearly three seconds off his previous personal best to win the 400m freestyle in 3:44.86 and secure his first Olympic qualification. Jake Mitchell, who came second in 3:48.17, also booked a spot. Emma Weyant locked up her first Olympic berth after the 19-year-old won the 400m individual medley in 4:33.81 ahead of Hali Flickinger in 4:33.96.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from July 23-Aug. 8.

