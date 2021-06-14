Left Menu

Fan at Euro 2020 in serious condition after fall at Wembley

PTI | London | Updated: 14-06-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 09:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A soccer fan was in serious condition in a London hospital after falling from the stands at Wembley Stadium during England's 1-0 victory over Croatia at the European Championship.

''We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation,'' said the English Football Association, which owns Wembley.

The iconic stadium is staging eight games at Euro 2020, including the semifinals and final.

The incident was said to have happened just after kickoff on Sunday. No other details were given.

''The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition,'' the FA said.

UEFA confirmed the incident but declined further comment citing privacy reasons. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

