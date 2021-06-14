Left Menu

Copa America: Colombia, Brazil off to winning start in tournament

Colombia and hosts Brazil kicked off their Copa America campaign with a win in Group B.

Colombia and hosts Brazil kicked off their Copa America campaign with a win in Group B. While Brazil thrashed Venezuela 3-0, Colombia defeated Ecuador 1-0 in a tight encounter.

Marquinhos, Gabriel Barbosa, and a Neymar penalty helped Brazil take all three points against a spirited Venezuelan side. On the other hand, both Colombia and Ecuador came out looking to impose themselves on the game but neither was able to take control or play with their usual style. The first half was filled with plenty of even sparring but very few clear chances or openings.

Edwin Cardona scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute. In the second half, Colombia allowed Ecuador to take control of possession and looked to defend their advantage. Colombia will now lock horns with Venezuela while Brazil will face Peru on Thursday. (ANI)

