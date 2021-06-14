Left Menu

Want to pay tribute to COVID warriors by winning medal in Tokyo: Manpreet

Manpreet is determined to pay tribute to the countrys frontline workers by finishing on the podium in the Tokyo Games to be held from July 23 to August 8.As we work hard towards the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we promise to fight all odds to win a medal for India, he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 12:31 IST
Want to pay tribute to COVID warriors by winning medal in Tokyo: Manpreet
  • Country:
  • India

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh says they will leave no stone unturned to end their four decade-long medal drought at the Tokyo Olympics and has vowed to dedicate the achievement to the country's COVID warriors. Manpreet is determined to pay tribute to the country's frontline workers by finishing on the podium in the Tokyo Games to be held from July 23 to August 8.

''As we work hard towards the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we promise to fight all odds to win a medal for India,'' he said. ''And if we do get a medal, we would like to dedicate it to the true heroes of our country -- the doctors and frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to heal our country through these tough times and saved millions of lives. Thank you, Jai Hind,'' added Manpreet in a video released by Hockey India.

India have won eight Olympic gold medals in the past but their last top finish came way back in 1980 Moscow Games. The skipper is delighted with the commitment and dedication being shown by each and every player in the ongoing selection trials at SAI Bengaluru centre. ''Everyone is pushing each other to give their best shot,'' said Manpreet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021